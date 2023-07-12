Dear RKLB Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 14

One of the more intriguing stocks in the space sector is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB). Today, shares of RKLB stock are trending lower, down roughly 2% at the time of writing. However, there’s plenty for investors to digest when it comes to this satellite launch and space services systems company.
As the company announced in late June, Rocket Lab is looking forward to its next Electron mission. This mission will involve the launch of seven satellites into orbit, with the goal of retrieving the rocket’s booster following the launch. The launch window for this mission reportedly opens on July 14, meaning we could be days away from the latest Rocket Lab launch.
Code-named “Baby Come Back,” this mission, which Rocket Lab has chosen to accept (had to include a Mission Impossible pun here), will be a first for the company in its bid to become a more established player in launch services. Multiple customers will have satellites launched, and investors will get a closer look at how the company’s recovery team and customizable vessel will manage its marine recovery.
Let’s dive more into what investors may want to make of this news.
Where Is RKLB Stock Headed From Here?
Ahead of this upcoming launch window, investors are clearly getting excited about Rocket Lab’s prospects. Chatter has begun to pick up on various social media platforms. Investors are getting their popcorn ready and refreshing their news feeds for updates. Indeed, it’s an exciting time to be an investor and see how this launch goes.
That said, without exact clarity on when this launch may take place, investors may need to wait sometime. And given we’re two days away from when the launch window opens, investors aren’t exactly piling into this name today, given its bearish price action.
That said, as this launch takes place and the recovery effort begins, this stock could see some volatility over the next week or so. For speculators and risk-loving investors, perhaps this is a name to consider ahead of this launch. For other more conservative types, holding off may be the best bet.
Personally, I’ve got this stock on my watch list and will provide updates as they come on this front. I think RKLB stock will be a big mover over the next week in one direction or another. We’ll have to wait and see.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.