Gas Price Alert: Why Are Gas Prices Going Up Again?

Gas prices are climbing higher in the U.S. leaving some customers wondering why they are paying more at the pump.
One of the biggest factors affecting gas prices is the heat wave that has been hitting the U.S. these last few weeks. With these extreme increases in temperatures, some oil refineries have had to pause production.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the following about oil refineries halting production to CBS News.
“Some of their sensitive equipment has been stripped offline. We’ve seen brief power outages that, unlike your home when your router can just reset and five minutes later, you’re back online—refineries are a little bit more delicate when it comes to getting this equipment back online.”
A pause in production means there’s less oil to go around, and that also affects the price of goods connected to it. This helps explain why gas prices are creeping higher lately and why more increases could be on the way.
Will Gas Prices Go Back Down?
That’s a tricky question to answer. It’s possible that customers will see the price of gas retreat again when cooler months come. That means prices could start to lower when September gets here.
However, there’s another factor that could keep gas prices inflated. We’re getting ready to head into hurricane season and damage done by these natural disasters could cause the price of gas to remain high.
