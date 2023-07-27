New AI Development Will Blindside Millions. Will You Be One of Them?

On July 27 at 7 pm ET, Louis Navellier, Eric Fry and Luke Lango will reveal a major AI development that will cause a massive disruption to the stock market. Will your money be safe?

Thu, July 27 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Gas Price Alert: Why Are Gas Prices Going Up Again?

Gas prices are rising alongside a heat wave

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 27, 2023, 11:54 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Gas prices are heading higher as temperatures are increasing.
  • This has some oil refineries pausing production due to the heat.
  • That’s behind the rising gas prices customers are dealing with right now.
Gas Prices - Gas Price Alert: Why Are Gas Prices Going Up Again?

Source: Gergely Zsolnai/Shutterstock.com

Gas prices are climbing higher in the U.S. leaving some customers wondering why they are paying more at the pump.

One of the biggest factors affecting gas prices is the heat wave that has been hitting the U.S. these last few weeks. With these extreme increases in temperatures, some oil refineries have had to pause production.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the following about oil refineries halting production to CBS News.

“Some of their sensitive equipment has been stripped offline. We’ve seen brief power outages that, unlike your home when your router can just reset and five minutes later, you’re back online—refineries are a little bit more delicate when it comes to getting this equipment back online.”

A pause in production means there’s less oil to go around, and that also affects the price of goods connected to it. This helps explain why gas prices are creeping higher lately and why more increases could be on the way.

Will Gas Prices Go Back Down?

That’s a tricky question to answer. It’s possible that customers will see the price of gas retreat again when cooler months come. That means prices could start to lower when September gets here.

However, there’s another factor that could keep gas prices inflated. We’re getting ready to head into hurricane season and damage done by these natural disasters could cause the price of gas to remain high.

Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market news on Thursday will want to keep reading!

We’ve got all of the latest stock market news that traders need to know about on Thursday! A few examples include why shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock, MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) stock, and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) stock are in the news today. You can catch up on all of this news by checking out the links below!

More Thursday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/07/gas-price-alert-why-are-gas-prices-going-up-again/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC