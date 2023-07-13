MULN Stock Alert: Mullen Testing EV in New York

Shares of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock opened in the green after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced that the New York Power Authority (NYPA) had initiated a pilot program on its Mullen CAMPUS, a campus delivery utility vehicle. The NYPA engages in power generation and transmission and has a goal of decarbonizing electricity through its Vision 2030 goal.
“We are very excited to have this pilot with NYPA as they work towards eliminating carbon emissions in the state of New York,” said Mullen Chief Commercial Officer John Schwegman. “It takes a few organizations to start the buzz of sustainability in each state. We see NYPA as one of the first movers in New York. We look forward to enhancing NYPA and other fleets’ sustainability goals with our various all-electric commercial vehicles.”
MULN Stock: NYPA Initiates EV Pilot Program
Mullen’s campus vehicle is similar to the Mullen ONE but is specifically built for micro-environments. The vehicle is available in two or five-seater options and is equipped with a 42 kWh battery with a range of 186 miles.
In late March, Mullen announced that it had delivered seven CAMPUS vehicles to the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Charlotte. About a month later, Mullen reported that UNC Charlotte had placed another order for eight more vehicles. The Randy Marion Automotive Group (RMA) assisted with the distribution of both orders.
Yesterday, Mullen unveiled its new PowerUP vehicle, a mobile EV charging truck. The Class 5 bi-fuel cabover chassis will be available for “immediate sale on advance order basis” and will have roughly 150 gallons of total onboard propane storage. In addition, Mullen stated that the charging truck will have two Level 3 direct current (DC) fast chargers, either one 120 kilowatt level 3 DC charger or two 60kW Level 3 DC chargers each. It will also have four Level 2 chargers.
Following the announcement, a Twitter user was quick to call out the PowerUP’s similarities to EV Power Pod’s charging truck. Mullen did not immediately provide any production or sourcing details related to the PowerUP.
The PowerUP will be on display at Mullen’s upcoming 2023 “Strikingly Different” EV Tour for interested customers.
