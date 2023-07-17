SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

PLTR Stock Alert: Palantir Is Betting Big on Rubicon (RBT) Stock

Some believe that PLTR stock is being undermined by Palantir's start-up investments

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 17, 2023, 11:01 am EDT

  • Palantir (PLTR) has acquired about 6 million more shares of Rubicon (RBT), a start-up company that combined with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
  • Palantir has been criticized for investing in SPACs in the past.
  • PLTR now owns about 6.2% of Rubicon.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) logo seen on billboard, known as Palantir is a public American company that specializes in big data analytics.
Source: Poetra.RH / Shutterstock.com

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) recently acquired about 6 million more shares of Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT), bringing its stake in the firm to 6.2%. Palantir’s purchase of the shares appears to have been required by a deal that the company signed with Rubicon last year. As of this writing, PLTR stock is up by about 5%.

Palantir creates and markets data analysis tools. Meanwhile, Rubicon operates “a digital marketplace for waste and recycling service.” Rubicon is also one of Palantir’s customers.

PLTR Stock and the Investment in Rubicon

After Palantir acquired another 5.69 million shares of RBT stock since March 31, PLTR owns a total of 14.63 million shares of the company. That brings its total stake in Rubicon to 6.2%.

In May, Palantir noted in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that its stake in Rubicon had dropped below 10% because the start-up had sold more shares.

According to Barron’s, Palantir “enhances Rubicon’s data analytics capabilities.” Additionally, as part of the partnership, the company helps Rubicon bring a number of its offerings to market.

Shares of RBT stock became publicly traded last year after the company combined with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Criticism of Palantir’s SPAC Investments

Rubicon is one of Palantir’s customers. In the last few years, some critics have said that Palantir’s practice of investing in firms that subsequently become customers is negative for PLTR stock. Some on the Street believe that Palantir is “buying revenue” with such deals.

Last December, The Wall Street Journal reported that these large-scale investments by Palantir were “unusual.” Noting that PLTR had invested more than $400 million in this way, WSJ also noted that “the bets have backfired.”

Per the report:

“Palantir’s 20 startup investments, which include a flying-taxi company and numerous electric-vehicle startups, are down more than 80% on average.”

How these kinds of investments play into the future of Palantir remains to be seen.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

