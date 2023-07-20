PSQH Stock Alert: A New Tucker Carlson Stock Just Started Trading

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has a new partnership that just hit the market: PublicSq (NYSE:PSQH) stock. Indeed, the talk show host is apparently partnered with the newly public “patriotic online marketplace,” designed as a conservative alternative to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
On Wednesday, PublicSq went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Colombier Acquisition Corp. Today marks the platform’s first official day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Started by Chief Executive Michael Seifert in 2021, PublicSq brands itself as a pro-life, pro-freedom marketplace that other businesses can join. And they did. According to Fox Business, the site “exploded in popularity with consumers and businesses alike.”
“Clearly, there’s this very large, unaddressed market in the United States that feels like, in the era of sort of woke or progressive corporatism, they’re not being talked to. In fact, in many cases, they’re being actively ignored or antagonized,” Seifert told Fox Business.
At the time of writing, PublicSq has more than 1.1 million active users on its platform, with more than 55,000 individual shops, 90% of which are small businesses.
Despite the company’s conservative values, the marketplace itself is apolitical, according to Seifert.
“We’re not asking anybody to be political … We’re certainly asking them not to lecture us about our views and values and to live in alignment with those so that our consumers don’t feel like they’re having to fund causes they stand opposed to.”
PSHQ Stock Soars on Public Debut
Now, you might be wondering where exactly Tucker Carlson fits into this? Well, on Monday, news broke that the “anti-woke marketplace” signed a marketing agreement with Carlson’s new Twitter show, dubbed “Tucker on Twitter.”
Indeed, since the former host left Fox in April, Carlson has been a fixture on the social media platform, where he hosts a self-ran conservative news program, that has already attracted millions of viewers in its handful of online shows.
Public Square has apparently considered an investment between seven and eight figures into Carlson’s new media program, according to Axios. The deal represents the first commercial agreement Carlson’s new show has inked. Carlson is on the hunt for more advertising partners in a bid to launch his own online media company. PublicSq ads will begin being shown on Carlson’s Twitter program in August.
While Carlson’s content is currently free, Carlson has told investors some features may eventually be pay-to-watch, according to Axios.
As it stands, PQSH stock is enjoying a strong first day on the market. Indeed, PSQH is up 54% in the past 24 hours, trading for $13.89 per share, at the time of writing.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.