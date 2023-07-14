Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start the final trading day of the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are merger plans, offerings, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock is rocketing more than 106% as it plans to merge with Korro Bio.
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) shares are soaring over 71% alongside heavy trading on Friday morning.
- ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock is surging more than 66% with strong early morning trading volume.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares are rising over 32% after dropping during an offering yesterday.
- 1847 Holdings (NYSEMKT:EFSH) stock is jumping more than 28% as it sees heavy pre-market trading on Friday.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares are gaining close to 22% after acquiring expanded rights to trofinetide and NNZ-2591.
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) stock is heading 20% higher as it continues a recent rally.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are climbing over 18% after completing a test run of its lunar lander.
- OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) stock is getting a more than 18% boost this morning.
- Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares are up over 18% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) stock is crashing more than 65% after terminating the development of THE-630.
- Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) shares are plummeting over 31% with the release of preliminary earnings results.
- EdtechX Holdings (NASDAQ:EDTX) stock is diving nearly 23% without clear news this morning.
- OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) shares are decreasing almost 15% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) stock is tumbling more than 13% after making a stock payment to Cano Health (NYSE:CANO).
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares are taking an over 13% beating on no obvious news Friday morning.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock is decreasing 13% after announcing a $15 million private placement.
- Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares are sliding more than 10% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is dipping over 10% on Friday morning.
- Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
