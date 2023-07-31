Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are share offerings, delisting updates, earnings, and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) stock is rocketing more than 54% after announcing plans to sell Precise Space-Time Technology.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) shares are soaring over 42% after issuing shares in an equity offering.
- Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) stock is surging more than 30% after getting Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval for its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Better.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares are rising over 26% after announcing a collaboration for clinical development.
- UTA Acquisition (NASDAQ:UTAA) stock is gaining more than 22% without any news this morning.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares are climbing over 20% after announcing an agreement with key financial stakeholders.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) stock is increasing more than 17% without any obvious news this morning.
- Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares are rallying over 15% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) stock is heading more than 14% higher after getting interest-free loans from shareholders.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are up over 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NYSEMKT:NAVB) stock is diving more than 19% as it risks being delisted.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares are tumbling over 14% alongside a public stock offering.
- Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) stock is taking a more than 14% beating after addressing recent trading activity.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares are sliding over 11% this morning.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock is dropping more than 9% after getting a complete response letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- SatixFy Communications (NYSEMKT:SATX) shares are decreasing over 9% on Monday morning.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock is declining more than 9% this morning.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares are slipping over 9% without any clear news.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) stock is dipping more than 8% following a rally on Friday.
- Getaround (NYSE:GETR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8%.
