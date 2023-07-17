Why Is Argenx (ARGX) Stock Up 27% Today?

Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) stock is climbing higher on Monday following the release of data from a Phase 1 clinical trial.
The company released results from its ADHERE study of VYVGART Hytrulo in adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). The results met the primary endpoint of a significantly lower risk of relapse with VYVGART Hytrulo compared to a placebo.
According to Argenx, the clinical trial showed a 61% lower risk of relapse compared to placebo. 67% of patients in the study also showed signs of clinical improvement. All of this comes alongside a favorable safety profile.
Jeffrey Allen, M.D., Associate Professor at the Department of Neurology of the University of Minnesota, said this about the results:
“With ADHERE, argenx has set a new standard for innovative CIDP studies that more broadly inform the neuromuscular community. The findings from the trial indicate we may have a novel weapon to combat this debilitating condition in our ongoing efforts to improve the lives of individuals affected by CIDP.”
Argenx is also holding a conference call this morning to go over the clinical trial results. That call starts at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. It will be available from the investor’s section of the company’s website.
What This Means for ARGX Stock
ARGX stock is benefitting from increased morale among investors this morning. That could continue if it can bring in positive results from future clinical trials. With this news, shares of ARGX stock are up 26.6% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.