Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start off the trading week with a breakdown of all the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning is clinical trial data, earnings reports, a bankruptcy filing, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock is rocketing more than 39% alongside positive data from a Phase 1 clinical trial.
- Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares are soaring close to 25% as it also reports positive data from a recent clinical trial.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock is surging over 24% as it continues a recent rally this morning.
- AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) shares are rising more than 24% on Monday morning.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock is gaining over 24% without any clear news today.
- GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) shares are increasing more than 22% with the release of its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock is climbing over 19% after announcing matters that will be voted on during its annual shareholder meeting.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares are getting a more than 15% boost as it prepares for an investor call this morning.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) stock is jumping over 11% on Monday.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares are up more than 11% after releasing positive clinical trial data.
10 Top Losers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock is crashing over 90% as it prepares for an ADS ratio change.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ:BCAN) shares are plummeting more than 50% after announcing a proposed underwritten offering.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) stock is diving over 44% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares are taking a more than 33% beating on Monday morning.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) stock is tumbling over 18% this morning.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares are sliding more than 15% today.
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) stock is decreasing over 15% after providing an update to its strategic plans.
- Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) shares are falling more than 14% on Monday morning.
- Baosheng Media (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock is dropping nearly 11% in early morning trading.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
