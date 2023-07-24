Why Is Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Stock Down 58% Today?

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) stock is falling hard on Monday after the company released results from a series of Phase 3 clinical trials.
Those trials covered the use of its tarcocimab tedromer antibody as a treatment for wet AMD and DME. Unfortunately, of the three studies underway, only one of them met its primary endpoint.
According to Kodiak Sciences, the wet AMD study met its primary endpoint but the two DME studies failed to do so. The two DME studies saw an unexpected increase in cataracts in patients and likely contributed to their failure.
Following these results, Kodiak Sciences is no longer moving forward with the development of tarcocimab tedromer. The company notes that positive results from its DME studies were critical to its plan for submission to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
What This Means For KOD Stock
Investors aren’t happy about today’s announcement and that brings with it heavy trading of KOD shares. That has some 660,000 shares changing hands as of this writing, as compared to its daily average of about 244,000 shares.
Victor Perlroth, MD, CEO of Kodiak Sciences, said this about the news.
‘Kodiak remains well financed with approximately $379 million cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 (unaudited) providing us with significant optionality following the wind-down of the tarcocimab program. We will be assessing our capabilities and the many learnings gained by Kodiak during the development of tarcocimab as we reset our near-term plan.”
KOD stock is down 57.6% as of Monday morning.
