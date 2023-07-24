Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are an earnings report, delisting notice, bankruptcy filing, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is rocketing more than 49% without any clear news on Monday morning.
- Posco (NYSE:PKX) shares are soaring over 19% with the release of its Q2 2023 earnings report.
- Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock are surging more than 18% following a securities purchase agreement on Friday.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares are rising over 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is gaining close to 14% without any apparent news on Monday.
- Ault Disruptive Tech (NYSEMKT:ADRT) shares are increasing more than 12% following a recent delisting notice.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) stock is climbing almost 12% following its public debut last week.
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) shares are getting an over 10% boost this morning.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock is jumping 10% on Monday morning.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) shares are up more than 9% today.
10 Top Losers
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) stock is crashing nearly 49% after terminating the development of its wet AMD treatment.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares are plummeting over 34% after announcing its Chapter 11 filing.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) stock is diving more than 27% as it prepares for delisting this week.
- Contango Ore (NYSEMKT:CTGO) shares are tumbling over 24% after announcing a public stock offering.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock is taking a more than 23% beating this morning.
- PSQ Holdings (NYSE:PSQH) shares are sliding over 17% on Monday morning.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock is falling more than 16% after falling hard on Friday too.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares are dropping over 14% today.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock is decreasing close to 13% on Monday.
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12%.
