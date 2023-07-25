Worldcoin Crypto Alert: 7 Things to Know About Sam Altman’s WLD Token

Worldcoin (WLD-USD) is a hot topic among crypto traders on Tuesday with the launch of its token outside the U.S.
Let’s get into everything potential investors in Worldcoin need to know about this new cryptocurrency and what it’s connected to below!
Worldcoin Crypto Details
- First off, crypto fans will note that Worldcoin comes from Sam Altman, who is the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.
- Next, it’s worth keeping in mind that Worldcoin’s main offering is a digital identification service called World ID.
- This is a digital passport that ensures users are human by requiring a real-world scan of the person’s iris.
- The service already has 2 million users and Worldcoin is scaling that number up by increasing the cities it offers iris scanning services in.
- To go along with this plan, people that sign up for the World ID service are also being given WLD tokens.
- However, that’s currently limited to certain countries as the launch of the cryptocurrency isn’t taking place everywhere, with the U.S. being excluded.
- Users can transfer and exchange Worldcoin using an app of the same name, which allows them to use the tokens for purchases.
Worldcoin is still incredibly new and isn’t available on all crypto exchanges. However, several exchanges have announced their intention to handle the tokens. Binance is among them.
WLD trading volume is up 10% and the token is up slightly over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.