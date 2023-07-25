MBLY Stock Alert: Morgan Stanley Restarts Mobileye Coverage

Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) stock is on the move Tuesday after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas renewed coverage of the driver assistance systems company.
With that comes the Morgan Stanley analysts setting an “equal-weight” rating for shares of MBLY stock. For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating for MBLY is sitting at “moderate-buy” based on 24 opinions.
To go with that restarted coverage of MBLY stock, Jonas set a price target of $34 per share for the company. That represents a potential downside of 16.7% compared to yesterday’s closing price. It’s also below the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $46.91 per share.
What’s Behind The MBLY Stock Rating
The Morgan Stanley analyst explained his stance on MBLY stock in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha. The following is a portion of that letter.
“Either way, we would say MBLY does deserve a place in AI portfolios given their exposure to the AV theme and leadership in the vertical. While we don’t expect 2Q units to be a major needle-mover, forward commentary will be key to the narrative. As the sole SuperVision customer exited 1Q with inventory on hand, MBLY’s 2Q SuperVision sales may have limited upside given the inventory backlog.”
MBLY stock is largely unmoved as of Tuesday morning. However, the company’s shares are up 24.4% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.