FSR Stock Alert: Fisker Opens Reservations for New Alaska EV Truck

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is on the move Friday after the company opened reservations for its new Alaska electric vehicle (EV) truck.
The reservations for the Alaska EV truck opened after the company showed the vehicle off during a product event yesterday. This is a four-door pickup truck with a starting price of $45,400 and a planned launch in 2025.
FSR stock fans that want to acquire one of the new Alaska EV trucks can reserve them. The company is requiring a $250 payment for the first reservation, and customers can reserve a second one after that for $100.
Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker, said the following during the event:
“Fisker isn’t standing still. We want the world to know that we have big plans and intend to move into several different segments, redefining each with our unique blend of design, innovation, and sustainability.”
FSR Stock Reactions on Friday
Shares of Fisker stock were rallying higher this week leading up to the product event. However, now that the show has come and gone, the company’s stock is starting to give up some of those gains.
That comes as some 5 million shares of FSR stock changed hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 9.3 million shares.
FSR stock is down 4.7% as of Friday morning and is still down 12.1% since the start of the year.
There’s more of the latest stock market news that traders will want to read about today below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the most recent stock market news worth reading on Friday! Among that is what has shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) stock, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock, and others in the news today. You can read up on all of these matters at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Generac (GNRC) Stock Pops on Analyst Upgrade
- NKLA Stock Alert: Nikola Receives Approval to Increase Share Count
- NKLA Stock Alert: What to Know as Nikola CEO Steps Down
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.