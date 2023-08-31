Is the Stock Market Closed on Labor Day 2023?

Investors are wondering if the stock market is closed on Labor Day 2023 and we’ve got the answer to that question!
The quick and simple answer is that the stock market will be closed for Labor Day, which is this coming Monday, Sept. 4. That means neither the Nasdaq nor the New York Stock Exchange will hold normal operations that day.
To go along with this, Labor Day is a federal holiday. That means that many government services won’t be available on that day, either. Adding to that, banks in the U.S. will also remain closed for the holiday.
When Else Is the Stock Market Closed?
There are a few more stock market holidays in 2023 that will result in markets being closed. Among these is Thanksgiving Day, which will take place on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. It’s also worth noting that markets will close early at 1:00 p.m. Eastern the following day for Black Friday.
Following that, there’s only one more stock market holiday that will have markets closed this year. Christmas 2023 will take place on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. That means markets will not open that day in recognition of the holiday.
And while it’s not technically a 2023 holiday, traders will note that the stock market is closed for New Year’s as well. That means investors can celebrate on Dec. 31 without having to worry about what the markets will do the following day.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.