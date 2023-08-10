MULN Stock Alert: Mullen Launches Class 3 Production

Shares of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock opened in the green after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced that it had kicked off production of its Class 3 Mullen THREE vehicle at its assembly plant in Tunica, Mississippi. From September to December, Mullen will gradually enter into a production ramp-up phase. At full capacity, the Tunica plant is expected to churn out 3,000 Class 3 vehicles per year.
“I am proud to announce that our Class 3 vehicle line is now in production mode at our Tunica facility,” said CEO and Chairman David Michery. “Our team has been working seven days a week, day and night, getting this plant reconfigured and ready for Class 3 production.”
Mullen currently has $79 million in purchase orders for the 1,250 THREE vehicles from Randy Marion Automotive Group (RMA) and MGT Lease Company. Averaging that out gets us to $63,200 per vehicle.
MULN Stock: Mullen Kicks Off Class 3 Production
Mullen’s Tunica plant boasts over 120,000 sq. ft. of space and sits on top of 100 acres of land. The plant is also capable of producing Class 1 vehicles and is located near major rail lines and interstates, which Mullen believes can boost logistical efficiency.
The THREE carries a starting price of $68,5000, “which should qualify for $7,500 in federal tax incentives,” said Mullen. With an estimated EPA range of just 130 miles, range anxiety could be a problem for some of its customers.
Earlier this week, Mullen announced a 1-for-9 reverse stock split but did not immediately provide an effective date. Simultaneously, the company disclosed that it would begin buying back shares as part of its $25 million buyback program. Mullen added that the buybacks would begin once its files its 10-Q and following the expiration of its blackout period.
The reverse split is extremely important for Mullen, as its shares currently trade below the Nasdaq minimum price requirement of $1. Mullen previously reported that it has until Sept. 5 to satisfy this requirement.
In May, MULN stock traded above $1 for 10 consecutive business days. This would have normally satisfied Nasdaq’s requirement. However, in certain cases, Nasdaq requires a stock to trade above $1 for more than 10 consecutive business days. Generally, this requirement extends for no more than 20 consecutive business days.
