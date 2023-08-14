The 3 Most Undervalued Metaverse Stocks to Buy Now: August 2023

In recent years, the Metaverse has rapidly emerged as a transformative digital frontier reshaping human interaction, work and entertainment. To grasp the Metaverse concept, one must comprehend it as a 3D virtual space that fuses augmented reality, virtual reality and the internet. This blending of physical and digital elements facilitates seamless immersion and interaction, establishing a dynamic digital ecosystem across platforms and applications. Seasoned investors are particularly drawn to undervalued Metaverse stocks, captivated by the potential for significant growth as the lines blur between physical and virtual realms.
Yet, seizing golden opportunities demands the ability to discern real value. The quest for authentic value in the Metaverse’s surge presents its challenges. The question arises. How can one identify prime Metaverse stocks without incurring a premium? My stock selection criteria revolve around the pivotal notion of undervaluation. I decided to exclude those that have surged in the past six months specifically to focus on undervalued Metaverse stocks. Armed with this insight, you’ll be well-prepared to navigate the intricate pathways of this burgeoning digital domain.
Unity Software (U)
In the expanding space of Metaverse stocks, Unity Software (NYSE:U) is swiftly marking its territory. Its recent earnings paint a unique picture. Revenue soared to an impressive $533.5 million, an 80% jump from last year. But the gaming company still reported a net income loss of $192.2 million. However, this represented only a 6% slide from the previous year. Furthermore, EPS surpassed expectations by a whopping 200%.
Unity isn’t only making strides in its financial metrics. Recent headlines showcase the company’s aggressive push into new domains. For instance, it unveiled an AI marketplace, which garnered significant enthusiasm. The new offering provides gamers with curated tools for enhancing gameplay through AI-driven advancements.
Examining the valuation, the stock decreased by over 20% in the last month. Shares are currently trading for around $36.50. The figure is significantly lower than the 52-week high of $58.62 per share. At their current price, shares are trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 7.19. A considerable difference from the maximum of 54.01 times it notched at its zenith. This represents a substantial discount.
Matterport (MTTR)
In the evolving Metaverse landscape, discerning investors are always on the hunt for undervalued Metaverse stocks that show strong potential for growth. One such stock that may have slipped under the radar is Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR).
The company has seen a nearly 28% drop over six months, but more is happening than meets the eye. The company recently shared its Q2 2023 financial results, which show a significant 39% rise in revenue to $39.6 million. However, it reported a net loss of $56.5 million. This marked a 13% improvement from the previous year.
While challenges remain, Matterport is clearly pivoting toward a brighter future. Strategic partnerships with Equinox Technologies in the Middle East and Africa and alliances like the one with CompuSoluciones for digital twin adoption in Latin America hint at Matterport’s global ambitions. For those keen on Metaverse stocks to buy, Matterport certainly warrants a closer look.
Roblox (RBLX)
In the world Metaverse stocks, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is currently seen by investors as a dark horse. Over the past six months, the stock has witnessed a slide of approximately 32%. However, recent Q2 2023 results are leading to renewed hopes of a revival. With revenues surging to a commendable $680.8 million, up by 15% year-over-year, there’s an evident silver lining.
Though the net income presented a challenging picture, dipping to a loss of $282.8 million, a 60% decline from last year, and operating income plunging by 84% to a loss of $314 million, it’s crucial to read between the lines. Roblox’s 19% dive post-earnings, largely attributed to concerns over engagement and user growth, might be a knee-jerk reaction.
Several analysts have since upgraded the stock, citing potential upside. Furthermore, whispers about innovative forays into generative AI and a keen eye on bookings growth add to the stock’s appeal. So, for those considering the best Metaverse stocks to buy, Roblox emerges as a compelling, undervalued contender. As the Metaverse continues its march towards a more immersive, digital future, the potential for Roblox to rebound remains intact.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.