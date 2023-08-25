Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to close out this week of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are share purchases, merger plans, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) stock is rocketing close to 49% after announcing the purchase of shares by company officers.
- Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) shares are soaring more than 34% after completing a merger plan.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is surging over 23% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- InnSuites Hospitality (NYSEMKT:IHT) shares are rising more than 17% without any clear news this morning.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) stock is gaining over 15% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares are increasing more than 14% following an investor presentation update.
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEMKT:DXF) stock is climbing over 13% on Friday morning.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are getting a nearly 13% boost on no apparent news.
- LiveWire (NYSE:LVWR) stock is jumping over 11% this morning.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares are up more than 11% on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock is plummeting over 34% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Hawaiian Electric Industry (NYSE:HE) shares are diving more than 21% following an investor update related to the Maui wildfires.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock is taking an over 19% beating as a reverse stock split goes into effect today.
- Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) shares are sliding more than 17% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Prime Number Acquisition (NASDAQ:PNAC) stock is tumbling over 12% after announcing merger plans.
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) shares are falling more than 11% following a rally yesterday.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) stock is dropping over 11% without any news to report.
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) shares are decreasing more than 11% in early trading this morning.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) stock is slipping over 10% on Friday.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.