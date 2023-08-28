Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth reading about on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are a trust deposit, stock repurchase, bankruptcy report, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I (NASDAQ:VHNA) stock is rocketing close to 43% after getting a $225,000 deposit into its trust account.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) shares are rising more than 38% after announcing a $2 million stock repurchase program.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) stock is soaring over 35% after falling Friday alongside lawsuit news.
- VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) shares are surging nearly 20% as they continue a recent rally.
- Genius (NYSEMKT:GNS) stock is increasing more than 19% without any clear news on Monday morning.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares are climbing over 18% this morning.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) stock is gaining more than 17% on Monday morning,
- Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) shares are getting a 16% boost today.
- FLJ (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is jumping over 15% without any news to report this morning.
- Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) shares are up almost 15% following a $1.2 million promissory note sale.
10 Top Losers
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) stock is diving close to 15% alongside reports it’s preparing for bankruptcy.
- Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB) shares are tumbling more than 14% without any apparent news on Monday morning.
- Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) stock is taking a 14% beating despite a lack of news to report.
- Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) shares are sliding nearly 14% after pricing a public offering on Friday.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is dropping over 13% as a reverse stock split goes into effect today.
- Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) shares are decreasing more than 13% following a rough debut last week.
- Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) stock is falling over 13% on Monday morning.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares are slipping almost 11% following a reverse stock split on Friday.
- YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) stock is dipping more than 10% after a Friday rally.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
