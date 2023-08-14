Why Is AGBA Group (AGBA) Stock Up 37% Today?

AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBA) stock is taking off on Monday following the release of its latest earnings report.
A big piece of news investors are celebrating is the Hong Kong financial services company’s revenue reaching $17 million in the second quarter of 2023. That marks a major 325% increase compared to the same period of the year prior. It’s also up 57% compared to Q1 2023.
According to AGBA Group, this strong revenue is the result of its focus on the Greater Bay Area market in Southern China. The company says it intends to continue with its long-term growth strategy in this area, as well as in other regions.
Wing-Fai Ng, President of AGBA Group, said the following in the earnings release:
“We understand there is a lot of noise in relations to the economic recovery and geopolitical sensitivity of China, all of us at AGBA continue to work hard to execute and deliver for our shareholders and our customers. We remain very optimistic for the outlook of the second half of the year.”
AGBA Stock Outlook
AGBA Group claims that recovery in China is ongoing as it looks for more tourism and private consumption for the second half of 2023. The company notes that both of these markets have yet to recover to pre-Covid-19 levels.
AGBA stock is seeing heavy trading this morning, with some 4 million shares on the move. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 380,000 shares. That has the stock up 36.8% this morning.
