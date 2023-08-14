Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting the week off right with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a rejected buyout offer, and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBA) stock is rocketing close to 46% alongside the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- United States Steel (NYSE:X) shares are soaring more than 28% after rejecting a buyout offer.
- Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) stock is surging over 28% on Monday morning.
- AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE:APE) shares are gaining more than 26% after getting court approval for its stock conversion plan.
- Genius (NYSEMKT:GNS) stock is rising over 23% following the release of its annual report.
- Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) shares are climbing nearly 18% on Monday morning.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock is increasing more than 17% as it recovers from a dip following its latest earnings report.
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares are heading over 15% higher with recent volatility from a bankruptcy filing.
- Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) stock is jumping more than 14% after announcing a partnership with DirectPay for business in Canada.
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares are up almost 14% with the release of its latest earnings.
10 Top Losers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is diving close to 28% alongside the court stock conversion approval.
- Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) shares are tumbling over 25% ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.
- Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) stock is taking a nearly 22% beating despite approval for its merger with Better.com.
- Airspan Networks (NYSEMKT:MIMO) shares are falling more than 21% after completing its sale of Mimosa Networks.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) stock is dripping over 16% this morning.
- XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares are sliding more than 15% on Monday morning.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is decreasing almost 14% alongside new truck production, and it gaining a new CEO.
- 22nd Century (NASDAQ:XXII) shares are slipping over 12% after releasing its Q2 2023 earnings report.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock is dipping more than 12% this morning.
- ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.