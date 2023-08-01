Why Is OKYO Pharma (OKYO) Stock Down 19% Today?

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) stock is falling on Tuesday even after the biopharmaceutical company withdrew a public offering.
According to a press release from the company, it decided to withdraw this offering after evaluating changing market conditions while seeking the best interest of its investors. Gary Jacob, CEO of OKYO Pharma, and other members of the company’s management team made this decision.
Here’s what Jacob had to say about the matter in a news release.
“After thorough consideration and in-depth analysis of market conditions, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to withdraw our public offering. Our primary focus remains on advancing our research and development initiatives to bring novel treatments to patients in need. We appreciate the continued support of our investors and stakeholders as we work towards achieving our mission of improving global healthcare.”
OKYO Stock Reaction
Following this announcement, investors might of expected shares of OKYO stock to rally. Afterall, a company’s stock typically falls when it announced a public offering. However, OKYO shares aren’t seeing positive momentum this morning.
Instead, the company’s stock is falling even without heavy trading of its shares. As of this writing, only about 40,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well below its daily average trading volume of about 173,000 shares.
OKYO stock is down 19.3% as of Tuesday morning.
There’s more stock market news traders need to know about below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Tuesday! A few examples include why shares of Polished.com (NYSEMKT:POL) stock, TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD) stock, and American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock are moving today. You can find more on these matters at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Polished.com (POL) Stock Down 50% Today?
- Why Is TradeUP Acquisition (UPTD) Stock Up 40% Today?
- Why Is American Superconductor (AMSC) Stock Up 72% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed