Why Is Tian Ruixiang (TIRX) Stock Up 53% Today?

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock is rising higher on Monday after the insurance broker company revealed a share transfer
Unitrust Holdings Limited has obtained a 61.22% stake in Tian Ruixiang after acquiring shares from Wang Investor Co. Ltd. That saw it obtain 106,500 Class A shares for $10,000 and 250,000 Class B shares for $15,000.
The Class A shares are worth one vote each and the Class B shares are worth 18 votes each. With these shares, Unitrust Holdings Limited now holds 61.22% of the voting power in Tian Ruixiang.
Zhe Wang is the chairman and CEO of Tian Ruixiang. He’s also the owner of Wang Co. Investors will note that Plenty Holdings Company Limited is the 100% owner of Unitrust Holdings Limited. It also is in control of Wang’s mother, Gao.
Gao controls 51% of Plenty Holdings Company Limited and is also the sole director of it and Unitrust Holdings Limited. Wang has no control over Gao’s Plenty shares but is allowed to vote with the Tian Ruixiangshares transferred today.
TIRX Stock Movement Today
With this news comes heavy trading for TIRX stock. This has more than 3.9 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 51,000 shares.
TIRX stock is up 52.8% as of Monday morning.
