Why Is Traeger (COOK) Stock Up 28% Today?

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock is rising higher on Thursday after releasing its earnings report for the second quarter of 2023!
The good news for COOK stock starts with its adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents. That easily beats out Wall Street’s estimate of -2 cents for the quarter. It’s also better than the 3 cents per share reported in the same period of the year prior.
To go along with that is the company’s revenue of $171.5 million. That’s another win for COOK stock compared to analysts’ revenue estimate of $154.89 million. Even if it represents a 14.4% decrease year-over-year from $200.3 million.
Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger, said the following in the earnings report.
“In the second quarter, we delivered results that were ahead of our expectations and grew adjusted EBITDA, even as our sales were pressured by retailer destocking and lower consumer demand. I am pleased with the significant progress we have made in improving our financial positioning over the last several quarters.”
COOK Stock Outlook
Traeger also includes guidance for the full year of 2023 in its latest earnings report. It’s expecting revenue for the period to range from $585 million and $600 million. That’s looking good next to Wall Street’s estimate of $575.51 million for the year.
COOK stock is up 28.2% as of Thursday morning.
