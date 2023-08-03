Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth reading about on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are plenty of earnings reports for the second quarter of the year, as well as clinical trial news, and other updates.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock is rocketing more than 51% as volatility continues following an asset sale earlier this week.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares are soaring over 48% as it continues to rally after a Nasdaq extension.
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is surging more than 41% after announcing a general meeting of shareholders.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares are rising over 25% without any clear news this morning.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock is increasing more than 24% alongside the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares are climbing over 18% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is gaining more than 17% after adding AT&T (NYSE:T) veteran Doug Clark to its ranks.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares are heading over 16% higher after announcing a $7.5 million share repurchase program.
- Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock is jumping close to 15% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Processa Pharma (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares are up more than 14% on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock is crashing over 51% after announcing results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares are plummeting nearly 28% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is diving more than 25% after announcing a date for its Q2 earnings report.
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares are taking an over 21% beating after cutting its 2023 revenue forecast.
- Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) stock is tumbling more than 20% without any clear news this morning.
- TriplePoint Venture (NYSE:TPVG) shares are falling almost 19% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock is dropping close to 18% following a recent rally.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are sliding over 18% after announcing a stock offering.
- Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) stock is decreasing almost 18% after releasing results for Q2 2023.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 16% after postponing a shareholder meeting.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.