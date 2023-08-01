Dear AMSC Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 9

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock fans will want to keep an eye on the company when Aug. 9 rolls around!
That’s when American Superconductor will release its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter of 2023. It will do so after markets close that day. Investors can then tune in at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day for a conference call covering that report.
Investors will also want to keep in mind a few financial figures when that earnings report comes out. That includes Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of -16 cents and revenue estimate of $27.75 million.
Both those numbers could play a big part in AMSC stock movement on Aug. 9. If the company beats those estimates it could be a positive catalyst for the stock. However, missing them wouldn’t do AMSC shareholders any favors.
Another bit of financial information worth looking out for is guidance updates. These provide investors with insight into what the company expects in the coming quarters. It’s always important to compare these to analysts’ estimates to get an idea of what the future holds for a stock and AMSC is no different.
AMSC Stock Movement Today
To go along with all of this, AMSC stock is also seeing heavy trading today. That has more than 25 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 367,000 shares.
AMSC stock is up 44.1% as of Tuesday morning and is up 305.3% year-to-date.
Investors can find out even more about the latest stock market happenings down below!
We’ve got all of the most recent stock market coverage that traders need to know about on Tuesday! A few examples include why shares of Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), and Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock are moving today. You can catch up on all of this news by checking out the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- OSTK Stock Alert: Overstock Unveils New Bed Bath & Beyond Website
- NKLA Stock Alert: The $16.3 Million Reason Nikola Is Up Today
- PLTR Stock Alert: Palantir Scores New Work With Department of Defense
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.