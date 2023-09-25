11X Stock Market Accelerator Summit

Housing Market Predictions 2023: Home Prices Could Jump 5% SOON

Experts envision a tight housing market putting upward pressure on U.S. home prices

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Sep 25, 2023, 12:04 pm EDT

  • A study suggests that home prices could jump 5% in the next year as high mortgage rates keep inventory low.
  • However, a slight uptick in home inventory levels could help somewhat ease the ultra-tight housing market.
  • Investors should keep an eye on home prices and adjust their portfolio strategies accordingly.
surburban homes on a cul-de-sac (housing stocks)
Source: Shutterstock

No matter what sectors you’re invested in, it’s crucial in 2023 to keep a close watch on the U.S. housing market. If home prices move higher as expected, there will likely be ripple effects throughout the economy and financial markets.

How much more expensive could homes get? One group of real estate experts is bracing for notable upward price pressure. However, there’s also some good news to offset the troubling housing market data.

Housing Market Alert: Home Prices Set to Push Higher

In its recent meeting, the Federal Reserve hinted at “higher for longer” interest rate policy. This could involve upward pressure on the interest rates that people in the U.S. would pay on their mortgages. Believe it or not, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate recently reached 7.75%.

Consequently, the housing market is tight, as people who secured much lower mortgage interest rates years ago are reluctant to sell their homes and buy new homes with higher interest rates. Thus, the supply of available homes in the U.S. is expected to remain low for the foreseeable future.

Amid this backdrop, economists with Zillow issued a forecast that home prices would increase 4.9% by August 2024. That’s a hard pill to swallow for prospective homebuyers, no doubt.

Is this a reason to panic? Not necessarily. Zillow economists’ previous forecast was for home prices to increase 6.5% by July 2024. Furthermore, the economists have observed a “late-summer uptick” in U.S. home inventory levels.

What Does This Mean for Investors?

If home inventory levels aren’t crashing, then perhaps there’s no need to lose sleep over home-price dislocations. Still, it’s quite possible that a tight housing market will keep home prices high for a while.

For investors, there’s probably no urgency to modify their portfolio strategies yet. However, it might not be a bad idea to lighten up on real estate stocks like Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT). And, as always, diversifying one’s portfolio is a reasonable protective strategy.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

