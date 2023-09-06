TOST Stock Alert: Why UBS Says You Should ‘Take a Bite of Toast’

Toast (NYSE:TOST) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after UBS analyst Rayna Kumar weighed in on the restaurant company’s shares.
The big news today is the UBS analyst upgrading shares of TOST stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating for TOST shares is “moderate buy” based on 21 opinions.
To go along with this upgrade, Kumar increased his price target for the company’s shares from $25 per share to $30 per share. That represents a potential 38% upside over the next 12 months. It is also sitting above the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $25.22 per share.
What’s Behind The TOST Stock Upgrade
Investors looking to “take a bite of Toast” will note the positive sentiment the UBS analyst shared in a note obtained by CNBC.
“Toast remains well-positioned to capture the restaurant industry’s ongoing shift from legacy technology to omni-channel, integrated software solutions. While the competitive environment remains intense and macro uncertainty looms, Toast continues to prove itself as a top provider, evidenced by the recent acceleration of location net Adds.”
Investors will note the new rating and price target for TOST stock comes after a leadership change was announced yesterday. That has Chief Operating Officer taking over as the CEO of the company.
TOST stock is up slightly as of Wednesday morning and is up 23.8% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.