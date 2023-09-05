Why Is Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Stock Up 15% Today?

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is on the rise Tuesday after the company revealed plans for an investor conference call.
According to a press release from the company, it will hold an investor update conference call on Sept. 18, 2023. That call will take place after markets close that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. Investors can dial in to take part in the call or listen via a webcast.
As for the content of the conference call, that’s still not completely known. However, the company does say that the call will feature remarks from Chairman and CEO Doug Croxall as well as Chief Financial Officer Joel Krutz.
CRKN Stock Movement on Tuesday
Investors will also note that CRKN stock is seeing incredibly heavy trading on Tuesday. This has more than 6.5 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. For the record, that’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares.
Crown ElectroKinetics is dedicated to designing and installing optical switching films as well as constructing fiber optic networks and installing of distributed antenna systems (DAS). It operates out of Corvallis, Oregon and was founded in 2015.
CRKN stock is up 15.1% as of Tuesday morning but down 82.3% since the start of the year.
