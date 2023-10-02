AMC Stock’s Latest Catalyst Is an Exclusive Beyonce Film

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Parkwood Entertainment announced today that AMC will exclusively distribute a movie called Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce. The movie will show highlights from Beyonce’s recent Renaissance World Tour, including behind-the-scenes excerpts. Notably, Beyonce is the founder of Parkwood Entertainment.
In early trading, AMC stock was climbing 1.5% after advancing 2.6% on Friday.
AMC CEO Adam Aron posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that his company would distribute the film, which is slated to open in North America on Dec. 1. The movie will be shown “for a minimum of four weeks,” Parkwood and AMC noted.
Tickets for the film went on sale today and will be sold by AMC, along with its domestic rivals Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), Regal, Cinepolis and Cineplex.
Another Concert Film Catalyst
The news about AMC distributing Beyonce’s movie comes after the theater owner reported last week that it would distribute a similar film starring Taylor Swift. The latter movie is slated to be seen in more than 100 countries. Additionally, AMC is seeking to have it distributed to more than 7,500 theaters globally.
Swift’s movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is set to open on Oct. 13 and “features Swift singing songs at her most recent tour.” Swift’s tour was the most lucrative of all time. It makes since, then, that Aron has said that Swift’s movie will be a huge catalyst for AMC.
An Analyst’s Take on AMC Stock
In a recent note to investors, Eric Wold, an analyst at investment bank B. Riley, wrote that “alternative content offerings” may lift AMC’s “overall profitability” and would likely please investors. Moreover, Wold believes that this phenomenon may lift AMC stock.
