Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we start the trading week on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisition deals, a lunar mission plan, insider trading and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) stock is rocketing more than 224% after announcing an acquisition deal with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR).
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) shares are soaring over 71% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Investcorp India Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCA) stock is surging more than 32% on Monday morning.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares are rising close to 22% this morning.
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock is increasing nearly 22% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares are gaining over 15% without any clear news on Monday morning.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock is climbing 15% today.
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares are heading more than 14% higher alongside Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its cancer treatment.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock is jumping over 11% after announcing plans for a January 2024 lunar mission.
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) shares are up almost 11% after agreeing to a $9 billion acquisition deal.
10 Top Losers
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock is plummeting more than 23% as it comes off of a recent rally.
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) shares are diving 15% on Monday morning.
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock is tumbling over 14% despite recent insider buying.
- Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) shares are taking a more than 13% beating alongside delisting news.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock is falling over 10% on Monday morning.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock is dropping close to 10% on Monday morning.
- NeuroOne Medical Technology (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares are sliding more than 9% this morning.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) stock is decreasing over 9% with strong early morning trading.
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) shares are slipping more than 9% this morning.
- Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) stock closes out our pre-market movers down nearly 9%, even with insider buying news.
