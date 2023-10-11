Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today as investors are hopeful that the Federal Reserve is finally done with interest rate increases.
This is despite wholesale inflation increasing by 2.2% year-over-year in September. That marks the largest such increase tracked in the reports since April. While rising inflation may cause concern about increasing interest rates, that’s not happening this time around.
Instead, investors look to bond yields as the reason the Fed is likely to leave interest rates alone for now. Bond yields underwent a spike this month and some traders believe that increase will be enough to ease concerns that the Fed has about the economy. That is also serving as a positive catalyst that has stocks up today.
Of course, investors are also hoping to glean additional insight from the Fed itself. The agency is set to release minutes from its September meeting today. Also, additional economic data will be made available tomorrow when the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is released.
Let’s check out how this news is affecting the major stock indices below.
Stock Indices Up on Wednesday
- Starting us off is the S&P 500 with a .25% increase as of Wednesday morning.
- Next on our list is the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a .22% gain as of this writing.
- Finally, the Nasdaq Composite is climbing .5% higher on Wednesday mroning.
