WBA Stock Alert: What to Know as Walgreens Names New CEO

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) stock is a hot topic among traders on Wednesday after the company announced its new CEO.
Tim Wentworth will take over as the next CEO of the pharmacy company starting on Oct. 23. That will also see him join the Walgreens Board of Directors at that same time.
Let’s get into everything investors in WBS stock need to know about the new Walgreens CEO below!
What to Know About the New Walgreens CEO
- Prior to joining Walgreens’ Wentworth acted as the founding CEO of Evernorth.
- This is Cigna’s (NYSE:CI) health services organization.
- Before that he was the CEO of Express Scripts.
- This was the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the in the U.S.
- It merged with Medco Health Solutions in 2012 and Wentworth continued to serve at the company.
- That saw him turn it into a Fortune 22 company with more than $100 billion in revenue and 26,000 employees.
Stefano Pessina, executive chairman of Walgreens, said the following about Wentworth.
“He is an accomplished and respected leader with profound expertise in the payer and pharmacy space as well as supply chain, IT and Human Resources. We are confident he is the right person to lead WBA’s next phase of growth into a customer-centric healthcare company.”
WBA stock is up 3% with the announcement of its new CEO.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.