Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today, and investors looking for more information behind this rally have come to the right place!
The big news that has stocks up today is a break from bonds selling. A fall in bond yields has put a purchasing spree on hold, which is good news for the stock market. That’s due to investors seeking out bonds when yields are high for a safer investment.
Investors will also keep in mind that all of this comes as interest rates are likely to remain high in the months to come. That’s the official signal from the Federal Reserve, which has increased interest rates in order to combat rising inflation.
The state of the economy has been an ongoing problem for the stock market, with volatility following Fed meetings. While stocks are up today, it could turn sour if the economy reaches a recession. Some experts have been predicting one is on the way, but the Fed rate increases seem to have staved it off for now.
Let’s check out how this news is affecting the major stock indices below!
Stock Indices Up on Wednesday
- Starting us off is the S&P 500 as it climbs 0.3% higher on Wednesday.
- Next is the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with its slight 0.05% increase as of this writing.
- Finally, the Nasdaq Composite is leading the pack with a 0.8% rise today.
Investors looking for even more of the most recent stock market news for Wednesday are going to want to keep reading!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about today. A few examples include what’s going on with shares of Sandoz (OTCMKT:SDZNY) stock, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock, and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock. All of that info is available at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- SDZNY Stock: 7 Things to Know as Novartis Spinoff Sandoz Starts Trading Today
- INTC Stock Alert: What to Know as Intel Preps to Spin Off Programmable Chip Unit
- Solar Stocks Alert: Truist Is Sounding the Alarm on RUN, NOVA Stocks
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.