XRP Price Predictions: How High Can the SEC Decision Take the XRP Crypto?

XRP (XRP-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Friday alongside news from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The big news affecting Ripple’s XRP today is the SEC agreeing to drop all charges against the crypto company in its lawsuit. This comes after the SEC already lost part of its lawsuit against Ripple earlier this year.
This is giving investors in XRP hope for the future, as the crypto won’t be held down by a legal battle with the regulator. At the same time, it gives the SEC more resources for its lawsuits against crypto exchanges like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN).
Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, said the following about the news in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter:
“The SEC repeatedly kept its eye off the ball while secretly meeting with the likes of SBF – failing again and again to protect US consumers & businesses. How many millions of taxpayer $ were wasted?! Feels good to finally be vindicated.”
With all this news in mind, let’s go over the latest price predictions for XRP below!
XRP Price Predictions
- DigitalCoinPrice starts us off with a 2024 price prediction of $1.30 for the crypto.
- Next is Changelly and its $1.10 prediction for XRP in 2024.
- Finally, WalletInvestor offers a one-year price prediction of $0.323 for XRP.
Investors will note that XPR is trading for 53 cents per share at the time of this writing. The crypto is also up 8.5% over the prior 24-hour trading period.
Investors looking for even more of the most recent market news will want to keep reading!
We’re offering up all of the hottest happenings that traders need to know about on Friday! A few examples include the latest Cathie Wood investment, why stocks are down today and more. You can check out the links below to learn more about these topics!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Cathie Wood Has Bought 1.27 Million Shares of ACHR Stock in October 2023
- Why Are Stocks Down Today?
- Mattel Price Predictions: Can MAT Stock Gain 25% From Here?
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.