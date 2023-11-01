“Don’t Miss Luke’s 100X AI Blueprint for the AI Turning Point”

CRSP Stock Alert: Can CRISPR Therapeutics Short Squeeze Higher?

Short interest in CRSP stock is high, which means it might be see a short squeeze soon

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Nov 1, 2023, 10:11 am EDT

  • CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) stock is rallying after an FDA panel appeared to view the company’s sickle-cell anemia treatment as safe.
  • Exa-cel works by altering genes in the bodies of patients with sickle-cell anemia.
  • The amount of short interest in CRSP stock is quite high, making the name a good candidate for a short squeeze.
After being halted yesterday during the deliberations of a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) stock is rallying 5% today in early trading. That’s because the FDA panel appeared to view the company’s treatment for sickle cell anemia, exa-cel, as safe. The treatment is a “gene-edited therapy.”

Crispr developed the therapy in partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Meanwhile, the amount of short interest in CRSP stock is quite high, making the name a good candidate for a short squeeze.

More About Exa-Cel and the FDA Panel’s View on It

Exa-cel works by altering genes in the bodies of patients with sickle-cell anemia. Such gene-editing treatments are seen as potential cures for many inherited diseases.

However, the FDA was concerned that exa-cel could mistakenly target genes that are unconnected with sickle cell, increasing cancer risks. As a result, it asked a panel of experts to discuss whether CRISPR had conducted enough research to prevent the latter negative scenario.

Most panel members did not seem overly concerned about the issue, but “several” of them did indicate that additional tests could be warranted, Seeking Alpha reported.

Also noteworthy is that the FDA’s staff classified Exa-cel’s performance in tests as “strongly positive.”

CRSP Stock: Lots of Short Interest

On Oct. 30, 62.27% of the trading of CRSP stock outside of the major stock exchange was carried out by short sellers, Fintel reported.

Moreover, nearly 18% of the company’s outstanding shares are being borrowed by short sellers.

In light of this data, a short squeeze could cause the shares to soar tremendously in the not-too-distant future.

As of this writing, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

