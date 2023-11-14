From ISO Compliance to Utility: 3 Cryptos That Could Be the Next Big Thing

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, the definition of cryptos that have real futures ahead continues to shift. Investors are largely over meme-fueled cryptos and other short-lived trends like NFCs, which have largely been the domain of traders and others looking to make a quick buck.
Scammers like Sam Bankman-Fried and Do Kwon have further tarnished the reputation of cryptocurrency while separating investors from, in some cases, millions of dollars.
The combination of these factors have led skeptical investors who still advocate for the currency to identify a coin’s utility as the primary characteristic of its longterm potential. Additionally, investors are also starting to consider ISO compliance as another key characteristic of these future-leading cryptos.
Following their guidance, let’s look at three frontrunners to become the next big crypto to buy.
Quant (QNT-USD)
Interoperability is more than just an early focus for utility development, it’s also the feature is where cryptocurrency Quant (QNT-USD) has made its name. The thinking here is simple: the development of the space will lag behind the longer projects operate in individual vacuums. In order for Web3 to succeed in the way that the internet has, connectivity is of prime importance.
Quant facilitates the development of decentralized applications (dApps) that are used to connect disparate blockchains. This powerful concept has caused many investors and pundits to fixate on Quant early on. It is analogous in a way to the HTML markup language that allows the internet connectivity that we rely on today.
Further, Quant is also ISO-compliant. ISO compliance, at its most basic level, means that a given asset meets the globally accepted standards that govern our current financial system. Being ISO-compliant confers obvious benefits. In particular, ISO-compliant cryptocurrencies are inherently more trustworthy in the speculative market, and in turn, have a much better chance of receiving strong demand.
Hedera (HBAR-USD)
Logically, Hedera (HBAR-USD) was always highly likely to lean into ISO compliance. Given that Hedera is a strong enterprise-first cryptocurrency, its focus on ensuring ISO-compliance is not surprising.
Without doubt, enterprise-utility is Hedera’s strength. It’s the reason that investors continue to be interested in the coin, and its validity has been proven through mutliple case uses at the enterprise level. As a result, large corporations looking to dip their toe into the cryptocurrency space have called upon Hedera again and again. Thus, Hedera has managed to carve out a name for itself in this niche.
Since ISO compliance only strengthens that notion, Hedera makes my list of frontrunners for the next big crypto to buy.
Ripple (XRP-USD)
Ripple (XRP-USD) has always been utilitarian at heart. The company has a long track record of being used in cross-border payments and remittances.
Being useful in the real world has never been Ripple’s problem. Instead, up until recently, it has been defined by its battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Previously, the SEC had charged Ripple with operating XRP as an unregistered security. Ripple vehemently denied that charge and ultimately was vindicated in its court battle against the SEC.
Today, Ripple and XRP have entered a new era. It’s a very quiet and utilitarian cryptocurrency used to help people transfer money from one country to another. Overall, it isn’t a controversial project.
Ultimately, I think the fact that Ripple and XRP are ISO-compliant will help more and more potential users come to understand what the company really is. In time, that should create more demand due to its strong utilitarian characteristics and ISO compliance. And while Ripple was undoubtedly tarnished the charges by the SEC, it has a strong opportunity in to market its utility and ISO compliance to drum up demand in the future.
On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.