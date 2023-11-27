Terra Classic Price Predictions: How High Can the LUNC Crypto Go?

Terra Classic (LUNC-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Monday as the legacy crypto experiences an unexpected rally.
Terra Classic has been mostly quiet since the collapse of its blockchain back in 2022. However, the crypto got extra attention over the weekend thanks to an incredible price increase.
It isn’t just LUNC that’s been affected by this rally. The same is true for Terra Classic USD (USTC-USD), which also saw strong movement over the weekend. However, it’s unlikely to regain its stablecoin price of $1 per token anytime in the near future.
Getting back to LUNC, let’s check out the latest price predictions for Terra Classic now that investors are taking note of it again!
Terra Classic Price Predictions
- Coinpedia believes that LUNC could still undergo another 50% rally if it can keep up its current momentum.
- Cryptonews is also predicting additional gains for LUNC as tokens connected to the network experience a rally this week.
- Coin Edition closes out our coverage of LUNC with an average 2024 estimate of $0.00026500 for 2024.
Crypto traders will note that LUNC is up 49.3% over the prior 24-hour period. That has the token trading for roughly $0.0001214 as of Monday morning.
There’s plenty more market news that investors are going to want to read about below!
We’re offering coverage of all the hottest market happenings for Monday! A few examples include why shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM), Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) and AgriForce Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) are in the news today. All of that info is available at the following links!
Monday Market News
- LILM Stock: Lilium Gets Ready for Takeoff with EU Flying Taxi Approval
- Why Is Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) Stock Down 8% Today?
- Why Is AgriForce Growing Systems (AGRI) Stock Moving Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.