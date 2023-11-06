Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the trading week right with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are delisting notices, clinical trial results and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock is rocketing more than 286% after the shares made their public debut on Friday.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREVW) warrants are also rising over 75% alongside the stock’s rally.
- Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) shares are soaring more than 32% without any clear news this morning.
- OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) stock is surging over 29% after getting a new C$125 million investment.
- RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares are increasing more than 21% on Monday morning.
- Posco (NYSE:PKX) stock is gaining over 18% after announcing a dividend.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares are climbing more than 18% after getting an unsolicited bid for its stock.
- Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) stock is getting an over 18% boost on Monday morning.
- ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) shares are jumping more than 18% without any obvious news today.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is up over 17% alongside clinical trial results.
10 Top Losers
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is plummeting more than 21% as the company continues its wind-down plans.
- RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) shares are diving close to 17% alongside a delisting notice.
- Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) stock is tumbling over 16% on Monday morning.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares are taking a more than 13% beating this morning.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) stock is dropping over 13% after presenting preclinical data.
- Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) shares are falling almost 13% without any apparent news today.
- Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) stock is sliding more than 11% on Monday morning.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares are decreasing nearly 11% after getting a delisting notice.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) stock is slipping over 10% following the release of Phase 3 clinical trial data.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% on Monday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.