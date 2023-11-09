Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth keeping tabs on for Thursday!
Earnings reports continue to be a major catalyst for stocks this morning as several companies release results for the third quarter of 2023.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) stock is rocketing more than 81% following the release of its latest earnings report.
- Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSFO) shares are soaring 60% on Thursday morning.
- Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock is surging over 42% without any clear news this morning.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares are rising more than 35% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is increasing over 24% as it also sees strong early morning trading.
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares are gaining more than 23% with its latest earnings release.
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock is heading over 20% higher on Thursday morning.
- Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) shares are climbing more than 19% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock is jumping over 18% with the release of its third-quarter earnings report.
- Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares are up more than 17% after reporting Q3 results.
10 Top Losers
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock is crashing close to 46% after failing a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares are plummeting nearly 41% after missing Q3 estimates.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock is diving over 40% after announcing a proposed underwritten public offering.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares are tumbling more than 37% after missing revenue estimates in Q3.
- NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) stock is taking an over 25% beating after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) shares are falling more than 24% with its latest earnings report disappointing investors.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock is sliding over 23% this morning.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock is decreasing almost 19% on Thursday.
- Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) shares are dropping more than 18% after releasing Q3 earnings.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% with its latest earnings report.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.