Why Is PaxMedica (PXMD) Stock Up 95% Today?

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) stock is rising higher on Tuesday as investors celebrate the company’s publication of Phase 2 clinical trial results.
The study was published in the Annals of General Psychiatry and focused on the use of low-dose suramin intravenous infusions as a treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The study was double-blind and placebo-controlled and lasted for 14 weeks, with the patients being boys ranging in age from four to 15 years.
The results from the study showed positive results in the 10 mg/kg suramin dosage. That includes significant improvements in the Clinical Global Impressions-Improvement scale when compared to the group taking a placebo.
What This Means for PXMD Stock
Investors are excited about the potential for PaxMedica to treat symptoms of ASD. That has resulted in heavy trading of PXMD stock on Tuesday, with some 23 million shares changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 141,000 shares.
PXMD stock is up 94.8% as of Tuesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.