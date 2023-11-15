Why Is SciSparc (SPRC) Stock Up 47% Today?

SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock is taking off on Wednesday after the company released results from a Phase IIa trial of SCI-110 as an Alzheimer’s Disease agitation treatment.
The clinical trial covered 18 patients with Alzheimer’s who have been dealing with agitation symptoms. The study found that SCI-110 met its primary endpoints of safety and efficiency with dosing twice a day. It also did so without showing side effects for the patients.
Dr. Adi Zuloff- Shani, chief technologies officer of SciSparc, said the following about the clinical trial results.
“We are thrilled with these outcomes, as they signify a monumental potential in enhancing the lives of AD patients. Our commitment to pioneering innovative treatments with a global impact has never been clearer.”
What’s Next for SPRC Stock?
With this positive clinical trial data under its belt, it’s likely that SciSparc will continue the development of SCI-110. That means more clinical trials, as well as the possibility of the drug getting commercial approval.
These possibilities have investors in SPRC stock excited today, which explains the 46.6% increase as of this writing. It also gives a reason for the more than 9 million shares of the stock changing hands today. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.2 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.