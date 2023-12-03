3 Flying Car Stocks to Turn $10,000 Into $1 Million: December 2023

Flying car stocks have the potential to revolutionize how we think about air transportation and the role of vehicles. What was once featured mostly in science fiction is now becoming a reality. Flying car stocks also have a utilitarian usage, with potential in fields that vary from industrials to search and rescue operations.
What I like the most about these companies is they are relatively less covered than some of the marquee brands in the financial media. That means investors who buy in early can potentially benefit from multi-bagger returns as their investments multiply.
So, if you’d like to know which of the three flying car stocks could make you rich in the future, read on.
Joby Aviation (JOBY)
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is a company known for its work on electric aviation, specifically focusing on developing a flying car or air taxi. It’s basically one of those blue-chip flying car stocks that captured the interest of investors worldwide.
There are a few reasons why JOBY stock is worth considering.
The first is to look at what smart money or institutional investors feel about the stock. In this case, it’s very positive. Technology investor Cathie Wood bought up 323,028 shares of the company this week, bringing her total stake to $14.6 million.
Now might be a good time for retail investors to start buying into JOBY. It has a $500 million aircraft purchase backlog and plans on bringing the flying taxi dream alive in Dubai in 2026.
It’s also trading well below its average share price at just $6.75, making its shares a relative bargain. It has great potential to surge higher.
EHang Holdings (EH)
EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is a pioneer Chinese company in the field of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs).
I chose EH stock because it can tick many boxes in an investor’s portfolio. It provides diversification benefits through its geographical operations in China, and, of course, it has multi-bagger potential on its own due to its small share price, market cap and explosive upside potential.
Although EH stock currently has a negative net income, it also managed to consistently close this gap toward profitability this year amid a growing top line. On a year-over-year basis, revenue is up 247.86%, and its net profit margin has surged by 74.68%.
However, EH stock has a significant undervalued edge due to the disparity between its trailing and forward price-to-sales ratio. Its trailing price-to-sales ratio stands at 98.9, while on a forward basis, it’s 22.14. That means Wall Street expects to see significant growth in its sales moving forward, and at just $17.37 per share at the time of writing, it represents great value for money.
Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) is a British aerospace manufacturer developing electric VTOL aircraft. I feel this company could mint new millionaires in the future, primarily due to how cheap its shares are now.
At just $0.79 per share, EVTL is an extremely high-risk, high-reward penny stock. But sometimes great opportunities can be found in these companies if investors are willing to gamble a little bit with a speculative play.
It should be noted that EVTL is currently unprofitable, recording a net operating loss of GBP 22 million last quarter. That cash burn required the company to undergo a capital raise near the end of the year for it to stay in business.
Still, it’s building a prototype that could give it a significant edge over its peers if successful. It also plans on launching its prototype for the next flight early next year.
For investors with sufficient risk tolerance, EVTL could be a golden ticket for riches if they play their cards right.
On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.