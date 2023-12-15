Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday morning!
Moving stocks today are earnings reports, merger plans and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Aurora Tech (NASDAQ:ATAK) stock is rocketing more than 163% following news from rival electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN).
- Getaround (NYSE:GETR) shares are surging over 115% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock is soaring more than 80% after announcing a merger plan.
- Aurora Tech (NASDAQ:ATAKU) shares are rising close to 58% on Friday morning.
- Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRLI) stock is gaining over 47% despite a lack of news.
- SportsMap Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMAP) shares are increasing 41% ahead of a merger.
- i-80 Gold (NYSEMKT:IAUX) stock is climbing nearly 29% alongside positive drilling results.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares are jumping more than 28% with the release of its latest earnings news.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) stock is heading almost 27% higher this morning.
- NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) shares are up over 24% after reaching a settlement in a lawsuit.
10 Top Losers
- Lufax (NYSE:LU) stock is plummeting more than 56% without any obvious news.
- Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) shares are crashing close to 47% alongside clinical trial results.
- Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) stock is diving over 40% with a stock offering.
- Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) shares are tumbling more than 33% after rallying during their debut yesterday.
- Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI) stock is taking an over 29% beating on shareholder approval for a merger.
- Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) shares are decreasing more than 26% on Friday morning.
- DDC Enterprise (NYSEAMERICAN:DDC) stock is dropping over 24% today.
- Adit Edtech Acquisition (NYSEMKT:ADEX+) shares are declining more than 24% on Friday morning.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock is dipping over 21% after pricing an offering.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 21%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.