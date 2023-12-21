Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start off Thursday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth keeping an eye on this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are purchase agreements, clinical trial news, delisting updates and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock is rocketing more than 141% alongside heavy pre-market trading today.
- Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares are soaring over 74% alongside a stock purchase agreement.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock is surging more than 48% as it continues a recent rally.
- Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) shares are increasing close to 35% without any clear news this morning.
- Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock is rising over 33% alongside positive clinical trial data.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares are heading more than 27% higher on strong early morning trading.
- PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) stock is gaining over 18% today.
- Aurora Tech (NASDAQ:ATAK) shares are getting a more than 18% boost on Thursday morning.
- MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) stock is jumping over 18%
- Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) shares are up more than 17% on Thursday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) stock is crashing over 59% despite regaining Nasdaq compliance.
- Polished.com (OTCMKTS:POLSW) shares are plummeting more than 35% after an unexpected rally yesterday.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock is diving over 31% following a rally on Wednesday.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares are tumbling more than 31% on Thursday.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) stock is taking an over 26% beating alongside new study data.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares are decreasing more than 18% on Thursday.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBLP) stock is dropping over 17% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) shares are sliding more than 16% today.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is slipping over 15% alongside its other shares.
- Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 15% on a delisting update.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.