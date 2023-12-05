Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the hottest news on Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are a SPAC merger, delisting notice, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Volato (NYSEMKT:SOAR) stock is rocketing 480% after completing a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) shares are soaring more than 136% ahead of its delisting.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock is surging close to 48% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares are gaining nearly 44% as it prepares to announce clinical trial results.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) stock is rising over 26% with the date for its Series D Preferred Stock being today.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) shares are increasing more than 23% with strong early morning trading.
- Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) stock is heading almost 22% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) shares are getting an over 21% boost on Tuesday morning.
- Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) stock is jumping more than 19% this morning.
- Universal Security (NYSEMKT:UUU) shares are up over 17% this on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) stock is plummeting more than 37% alongside a public share offering.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares are diving over 22% after rallying yesterday on spinoff plans.
- Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) stock is tumbling more than 19% this morning.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares are taking a close to 18% beating today.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock is sliding over 16% after rallying yesterday on Parkinson’s data.
- Next e GO (NASDAQ:EGOX) shares are falling more than 16% on Tuesday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) stock is dropping over 16% this morning.
- Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares are decreasing more than 16% alongside a weak earnings report.
- Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) stock is slipping nearly 15% on Tuesday.
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% on a proposed public offering.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.