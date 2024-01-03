3 Hidden-Gem Stocks Poised for 400% Growth by 2026

Most of the time, the allure of tech investments holds the promise of hidden riches. While navigating the intricate maze of stock markets, three enigmatic entities emerge as the architects of an imminent wealth renaissance. This has led to this article for hidden gem stocks.
The first one on the list, an embodiment of financial resilience, stands as a fortress with a colossal cash reserve, strategically positioning itself for a future of growth. On a global odyssey, the second one dominates the intricate semiconductor market, unveiling a masterful diversification strategy that propels its ascent.
Amidst this tech symphony, the third one takes center stage, orchestrating a triumph in the browsing and gaming realms. These companies’ fundamentals demonstrate remarkable surge potential by 2026. Read more to decipher the financial codes and market dynamics that foretell a resounding crescendo of a 4X surge in these tech investments.
Sanmina (SANM)
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) has a solid balance sheet and liquidity position. This impacts a company’s ability to invest, counter the ongoing economic uncertainties, and capitalize strategically. At the end of Q4 2023, Sanmina’s cash reached $668 million. This substantial liquidity position (1/5th of its market cap) is a financial buffer, allowing the company to capitalize on new trends effectively. This makes it one of those hidden gem stocks to consider.
Additionally, the absence of borrowings under the $800 million revolver suggests the company’s self-sufficiency and ability to operate without relying extensively on external financing. Also, a key indicator of efficient working capital management, cash cycle days, stood at 65.9%. The lower cash cycle days suggest more efficient working capital management, allowing Sanmina to optimize liquidity and invest in growth initiatives.
Further, the return on invested capital of 26.4% is another favorable fundamental for Sanmina. By definition, ROIC measures how well a company generates profits from its invested or engaged capital. Sanmina’s ROIC highlights the highly effective utilization of invested capital to breed returns. This further solidifies Sanmina’s financial strength and operational efficiency. Hence, the primary focus on funding organic growth underscores Sanmina’s commitment to expanding its operations and market presence.
ACM Research (ACMR)
ACM Research’s (NASDAQ:ACMR) lead is not solely attributed to revenue growth. For instance, in Q3 2023, ACMR’s gross margin reached 52.9%. This improvement indicates enhanced efficiency in cost management and a favorable product mix. The gross margin exceeding the expected range of 40% to 45% is a positive sign, showcasing ACM Research’s ability to optimize its cost structure and maintain healthy profitability.
Furthermore, ACM Research’s diverse product portfolio, covering areas such as single wafer cleaning, semi-critical cleaning, ECP, furnaces, and advanced packaging, plays a crucial role in its growth strategy. Specific performance data, such as the 33% growth in single wafer cleaning and the 12% growth in advanced packaging during Q3, underscore the success of ACM Research’s product diversification strategy. Also, introducing new tools, like the ULTRA C Vacuum Cleaning Tool, adds to the company’s competitive edge. This makes it one of those hidden gem stocks to buy.
Finally, ACM Research’s focus on international markets is evident in its facility expansions in China, Korea, the U.S., and Europe. Completing the Lingang production and R&D center in China, the increased commitment in Korea, and facility leasing in the U.S. indicate a strategic approach to global expansion. Therefore, the investment in facilities reflects ACMR’s confidence in the growth potential of semiconductor markets outside China, indicating strong growth potential for the firm.
Opera (OPRA)
One of the key pillars of Opera’s (NASDAQ:OPRA) leadership is the continuous growth of its user base, particularly the increasing share of Western users. For instance, in Q3 2023, Opera had a 16% growth in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) compared to the prior quarter and a solid 24% year-over-year increase, reaching $1.31. Hence, the growing user base, especially in Western markets, is a strategic move that expands Opera’s reach and taps into markets with potentially higher monetization potential.
On the product side, the Opera GX browser’s performance suggests the company’s lead in the gaming community. The GX user base’s sequential growth of 10% to 26 million monthly active users (MAU) during Q3 represents the browser’s popularity among gamers. Also, the substantial increase in ARPU for Opera GX, with a 16% sequential growth and a remarkable 23% year-over-year increase, reaching an annualized $3 per license per MAU, underscores the effectiveness of Opera’s strategy in monetizing this specific user segment.
Furthermore, Opera GX’s success is not just limited to user numbers and revenue metrics; it extends to the features and experiences offered by the browser. For instance, there are CPU and RAM controllers, along with the introduction of several new features, customization options, and integration abilities. This highlights Opera’s focus on delivering gamers a unique and feature-rich browsing experience.
Finally, Opera’s 20% revenue growth in Q3 solidifies its position in the tech sector. Therefore, this growth reflects the effectiveness of Opera’s business strategies and indicates a positive trajectory for revenue in upcycling quarters. All in all, it’s one of those hidden gem stocks to buy.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in ACMR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.