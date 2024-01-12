Discord Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest Discord Job Cuts

Discord layoffs are coming to the messaging service company after it grew too fast over the last few years.
That’s what Discord CEO Jason Citron said in a memo to employees announcing the layoffs. This will see 170 of its workers, which is 17% of its total headcount, lose their jobs at the company.
Discord experienced major growth throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and it’s feeling the effects of hiring to keep up with that today. This saw the company expand with new projects that left it unfocused and burning cash.
Here’s a portion of what CEO Citron said to Discord staff about the layoffs in his memo.
“Today, we are increasingly clear on the need to sharpen our focus and improve the way we work together to bring more agility to our organization. This is what largely drove the decision to reduce the size of our workforce.”
Discord Joins Layoffs Trend
Discord is joining a long list of companies that have been cutting jobs recently. That includes many other tech companies that also experienced major growth during the pandemic.
While pandemic growth was strong, these companies suffered after restrictions were lifted. That’s due to increasing inflation and rising interest rates. As a result, many are looking for ways to reduce operating costs and layoffs are the answer.
