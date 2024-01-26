Do You Qualify for a $29 Payment from the Chick-fil-A Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement?

Chick-fil-A is now distributing $29 payments as part of the $4.4 million Chick-fil-A class-action lawsuit settlement. Indeed, the clock is ticking to file out a claim and grab your piece of the settlement. Eligible recipients only have until Feb. 15 to submit a claim.
So, what’s behind the fast food franchise lawsuit?
Well, back in October 2023, Chick-fil-A agreed to pay $4.4 million in settlement payments stemming from a class-action accusing the “original chicken sandwich” company of inflating menu prices for delivery orders. The lawsuit argues Chick-fil-A advertised cheap delivery options and then proceeded to raise menu prices for delivery orders only. Chick-fil-A has since added a notice on its website pointing out that item prices may be higher for delivery orders.
Do You Qualify for the Chick-fil-A Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement?
Although Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt, it has agreed to a $1.45 million cash fund as well as a $2.95 million gift card fund, payable to eligible customers upon completion of a claim.
Those who made a Chick-fil-A delivery order between Nov. 1, 2019 and April 30, 2021 in Florida, Georgia, California, New Jersey or New York meet the eligibility requirements for the distribution. These potential claimants have also been emailed by the settlement administrator, who has notified them to file a claim either online or by mail.
The form itself asks for basic information like name, address, email and a “Unique ID” received from the settlement administrator. It also asks filers to elect whether they would prefer a cash or gift card award.
Interestingly, the amount of compensation may be reduced depending on the final count of claims, with more claims lowering the distribution per claimant.
More details on the settlement can be found at deliveryordersettlement.com.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.