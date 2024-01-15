The Millionaire Blueprint: 3 Stocks to Own BEFORE the Market Surge

While investing, identifying millionaire-maker stocks with the potential for explosive growth is akin to gazing at stars in the daylight. Our millionaire blueprint unfolds with three stocks primed to skyrocket in the next market surge.
In the heart of the energy sector, the first one emerges as a powerhouse, exceeding production targets, reducing costs and pioneering direct air capture technology. Meanwhile, the second one dominates the digital realm, showcasing robust growth with a strategic evolution from messaging to high-margin revenue streams and a strong foothold in gaming. The third one surfs gracefully as the technological tide surges, anticipating impressive growth despite market adversities and eyeing a balance between growth and profitability by 2026.
Read this financial odyssey as the article dissects the strategic palantir of these stocks, offering you a millionaire's blueprint into the next market boom.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has considerable operational performance in the oil and gas sector. For instance, in Q3 2023, the company exceeded its production guidance by 34K barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) daily. This allows for an 11K BOE per day increase in full-year production guidance. Exceptional results in key regions like the DJ and Delaware basins primarily drove the robust performance. Hence, in these regions, the new well performance is fundamentally strong.
Additionally, the Permian and Rockies record cumulative performance improvements. Similarly, the Delaware operations achieved a significant milestone by setting a new record for continuous pumping time, doubling the previous record (in Q3), and making a substantial leap in operational efficiency.
Furthermore, Occidental Petroleum focuses on cost reduction through strategic initiatives. Deploying a new natural gas hybrid frac pump in the DJ Basin reflects the company’s strategic approach. This technology, considered an e-frac alternative, may lower completion costs over time and reduce emissions. Moreover, the midstream business performs better than anticipated, leveraging favorable commodity prices and suggesting adaptability to market conditions.
Notably, Occidental Petroleum’s shareholder return framework in Q3 resulted in the repurchase of $600 million of common shares, marking progress on its $3 billion share repurchase program. Similarly, over 15% of the deferred equity outstanding was redeemed.
Finally, Occidental Petroleum’s strategic outlook for direct air capture (DAC) reflects market demand and related cost efficiency. The company’s focus on accelerating cost reduction in DAC demonstrates its focus on providing low-cost, large-scale carbon dioxide removals (CDRs). Therefore, Occidental Petroleum’s edge in DAC-generated CDRs may derive significant value potential, especially in hard-to-abate industries.
Tencent (TCEHY)
Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has decisive fundamental strengths that contribute to its potential for rapid growth. For instance, in Q3 2023, the company experienced a considerable 10% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth.
In the same context, Tencent’s strategic focus on high-quality revenue streams can be observed in the evolution of its Weixin platform. Transitioning from messaging to open platforms, mini-programs, and video accounts, Weixin has become a diversified hub, contributing to revenue diversification.
Video accounts, in particular, stand out for their potential to enable high-margin monetization activities such as in-feed advertising and e-commerce. Newer services like Video Accounts and Mini Games have demonstrated the potential for high incremental margins, showcasing Tencent’s commitment to scalable and high-quality offerings.
Furthermore, Tencent witnessed margin expansion, particularly evident in the 23% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter increase in gross profit. Thus, this margin expansion signifies effective cost management and the introduction of high-margin revenue streams.
On the other hand, the company’s strategic investment in AI and technological advancements has positioned it for growth. Tencent’s focus on AI integration is evident in its enhanced product features and capabilities for content and advertising. The AI move fosters internal growth and establishes Tencent as a key provider of AI-driven solutions to enterprise customers and society. The impact of AI on revenue streams is notable, particularly in the increased margins observed in video accounts and e-commerce technology service fees.
Finally, Tencent has a strong position in the gaming industry, with flagship titles like Honor of Kings and League of Legends. Therefore, the company’s diversified gaming portfolio further supports sustained long-term growth.
Block (SQ)
To begin with, Block’s (NYSE:SQ) expectations for Q4 2023, notably achieving the Rule of 40 by 2026, suggest its ambitious long-term momentum. For Q4 2023, the company’s gross profit may hit between $1.96 billion and $1.98 billion, signaling a 19% growth rate at the midpoint.
Notably, this outlook reflects an improvement in Block’s gross profit growth rate from Q3’s 15%. Hence, this suggests the company’s ability to adapt and respond to adverse market conditions (ongoing quantitative tightening).
In detail, these adverse macro trends (higher for longer) affect gross payment volume (GPV) per seller and lower contributions from new cohorts of sellers. Despite these adversities, Square’s 11% GPV jump in Q3 signifies the platform’s traction among sellers.
Similarly, the Cash App segment showed substantial growth, with a 27% year-over-year increase in gross profit. This growth was driven by multiple factors, including the increase in monthly transacting actives by 11% and stable inflows per transacting active averaging $1,132 in Q3.
Additionally, the monetization rate’s increase by 0.08% year-over-year to 1.43% highlights the effectiveness of pricing changes and the platform’s ability to generate revenue from its user base. This doesn’t include gross profit contributions from the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform.
Finally, the company has a path to achieving the Rule of 40 in 2026, to achieve at least mid-teens gross profit growth and an approximately mid-20% adjusted operating income margin. Hence, this long-term guidance reflects the company’s focus on balancing growth and profitability.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.